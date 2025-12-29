Honoring heroes, fallen during Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sheppard, Pacific Air Forces Strategy, Plans, Programs, and Requirements director, attends a Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2025. Each year, Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from around the world gather to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 84 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)