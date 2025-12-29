Honoring heroes, fallen during Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sheppard, Pacific Air Forces Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements director, provides remarks during a Pearl Harbor Memorial Day ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of the heroic deeds and the sacrifices made by service members and civilians. Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from around the world attended the ceremony for the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed in the attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)