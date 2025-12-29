U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sheppard, Pacific Air Forces Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements director, provides remarks during a Pearl Harbor Memorial Day ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of the heroic deeds and the sacrifices made by service members and civilians. Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from around the world attended the ceremony for the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed in the attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 00:04
|Photo ID:
|9466583
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-JG587-1002
|Resolution:
|4950x2755
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring heroes, fallen during Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honoring heroes, fallen during Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
No keywords found.