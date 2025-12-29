(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Honoring heroes, fallen during Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

    Honoring heroes, fallen during Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    Pacific Air Forces

    The joint service color guard presents the colors during the 84th Pearl Harbor Memorial Day Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2025. Each year, Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from around the world gather to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 84 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 00:04
    Photo ID: 9466585
    VIRIN: 251207-F-JG587-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Honoring heroes, fallen during Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans
    honor
    Purple Heart

