The joint service color guard presents the colors during the 84th Pearl Harbor Memorial Day Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2025. Each year, Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from around the world gather to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 84 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
Honoring heroes, fallen during Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
