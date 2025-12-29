Honoring heroes, fallen during Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii --

Maj. Gen. Christopher Sheppard, Pacific Air Forces strategy, plans, programs, and requirements director, represented the U.S. Air Force with remarks honoring the heroic deeds and sacrifices of service members and civilians at the commemorative ceremony ahead of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 2025.



The events of Dec. 7, 1941, marked a critical turning point in history when Imperial Japanese forces launched a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, sinking ships, destroying aircraft and leaving behind a total toll of 2,403 service members and civilians.



In the wake of that destructive day, the heroism and courageous acts of military members and civilian partners alike are remembered and celebrated each year in acts of remembrance.



“Service members under heavy fire immediately began to fight back,” said Sheppard. “It wasn’t only U.S. military members that acted with such courage. Honolulu firefighters also responded during the attack.”



Sheppard described how service members saved whatever aircraft they could to fight back, extinguished fires and provided aid to wounded. Sailors aboard the USS Nevada (BB-36) acted swiftly to escape and it was the only battleship to escape intact. Furthermore, Army Air Forces pilots managed to take to the skies during the fray, downing 10 enemy aircraft.



Three firefighters died during the attack, and nine civilian firefighters would become the first and only to be awarded the Purple Heart medal, which honors those wounded or killed in the line of duty.



“We are honored to share this legacy alongside you today,” expressed Sheppard. “Even in our darkest hours, we are a people of courage, determined to fight back and win, for the peace and security that follows.”



The city of Honolulu estimated 50-thousand participants and guests, including multiple veteran and civic groups, joined Sheppard and war veterans in honoring the U.S. commitment to ending World War II. The highlighting theme of the parade being “once enemies, now friends.”