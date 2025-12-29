Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District team members David Colby, fisheries biologist, and Aaron Siemsen, maintenance technician, work together to steadily lower a Juvenile Salmon Acoustic Telemetry System (JSATS) receiver into the lower Sacramento River to conduct a telemetry survey that collects data on tagged green sturgeon on Sept. 10, 2025, in Stockton, California. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District environmental managers and Bryte Yard craftsmen collaborate and conduct telemetry surveys to close critical data gaps on green sturgeon passage in the lower Sacramento River, providing valuable information to partner agencies for setting river flow requirements, managing dam releases, and improving the survival of this federally protected species. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)