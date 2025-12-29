(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface [Image 10 of 13]

    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface

    WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District team members David Colby, fisheries biologist, and Aaron Siemsen, maintenance technician, work together to steadily lower a Juvenile Salmon Acoustic Telemetry System (JSATS) receiver into the lower Sacramento River to conduct a telemetry survey that collects data on tagged green sturgeon on Sept. 10, 2025, in Stockton, California. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District environmental managers and Bryte Yard craftsmen collaborate and conduct telemetry surveys to close critical data gaps on green sturgeon passage in the lower Sacramento River, providing valuable information to partner agencies for setting river flow requirements, managing dam releases, and improving the survival of this federally protected species. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 16:04
    Photo ID: 9464398
    VIRIN: 250910-A-DX319-1298
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface [Image 13 of 13], by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

