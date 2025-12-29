(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface [Image 3 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface

    WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Displayed is the opening of a Juvenile Salmon Acoustic Telemetry System (JSATS) receiver that will be used for a telemetry survey in Stockton, California, on Sept. 10, 2025. The receiver has two portions which are intertwined together with a battery inside for continuous operation, along with a formatted memory card ready to collect sound signals that track juvenile salmon and green sturgeon movement in the lower Sacramento River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District conducts telemetry surveys to close critical data gaps on green sturgeon passage in the lower Sacramento River, providing valuable information to partner agencies for setting river flow requirements, managing dam releases, and improving the survival of this federally protected species. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 16:04
    Photo ID: 9464391
    VIRIN: 250910-A-DX319-1025
    Resolution: 5823x3799
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface [Image 13 of 13], by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface
    Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    environmental scientist
    USACE Sacramento
    Telemetry
    fisheries biologist
    Telemetry Survey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery