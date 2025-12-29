Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Displayed is the opening of a Juvenile Salmon Acoustic Telemetry System (JSATS) receiver that will be used for a telemetry survey in Stockton, California, on Sept. 10, 2025. The receiver has two portions which are intertwined together with a battery inside for continuous operation, along with a formatted memory card ready to collect sound signals that track juvenile salmon and green sturgeon movement in the lower Sacramento River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District conducts telemetry surveys to close critical data gaps on green sturgeon passage in the lower Sacramento River, providing valuable information to partner agencies for setting river flow requirements, managing dam releases, and improving the survival of this federally protected species. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)