Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District team members Aaron Siemsen, maintenance technician, David Colby, fisheries biologist, and Ashley Lopez, environmental manager, survey a site to determine the best location to secure a rope around a stable tree trunk, ensuring a Juvenile Salmon Acoustic Telemetry System (JSATS) receiver remains in place for the duration of a telemetry survey on Sept. 10, 2025, in Stockton, California. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District environmental managers and Bryte Yard craftsmen collaborate and conduct telemetry surveys to close critical data gaps on green sturgeon passage in the lower Sacramento River, providing valuable information to partner agencies for setting river flow requirements, managing dam releases, and improving the survival of this federally protected species. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)