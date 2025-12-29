Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District team members Ashley Lopez (left) environmental manager and David Colby (right) fisheries biologist, work to reset and calibrate the Juvenile Salmon Acoustic Telemetry System (JSATS) receivers they will use for a telemetry survey on Sept. 10, 2025, in Stockton, California. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District environmental managers and Bryte Yard craftsmen collaborate and conduct telemetry surveys to close critical data gaps on green sturgeon passage in the lower Sacramento River, providing valuable information to partner agencies for setting river flow requirements, managing dam releases, and improving the survival of this federally protected species. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)