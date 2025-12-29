Telemetry Surveys: Tracking Life Beneath the Surface

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District team member Ashley Lopez, environmental manager assembles equipment pieces used for the Juvenile Salmon Acoustic Telemetry System (JSATS) receivers that were used for a telemetry survey on Sept. 10, 2025, in Stockton, California. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District conducts telemetry surveys to close critical data gaps on green sturgeon passage in the lower Sacramento River, providing valuable information to partner agencies for setting river flow requirements, managing dam releases, and improving the survival of federally protected species. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)