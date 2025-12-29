Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Nov. Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251107-N-OV429-1014 NEWPORT, R.I. (Nov. 7, 2025) Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Jennifer Thomas, Contract Surveillance Representative with NMRTC New England, with a certificate in recognition of five years of government service during an awards presentation on board NMRTC New England, Nov. 7, 2025. Recognizing the dedication of federal civilians underscores their vital role in sustaining operational readiness, as their time and service directly strengthen the mission and the force they support. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)