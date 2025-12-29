(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Nov. Awards Ceremony [Image 14 of 14]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Nov. Awards Ceremony

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251107-N-OV429-1014 NEWPORT, R.I. (Nov. 7, 2025) Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Jennifer Thomas, Contract Surveillance Representative with NMRTC New England, with a certificate in recognition of five years of government service during an awards presentation on board NMRTC New England, Nov. 7, 2025. Recognizing the dedication of federal civilians underscores their vital role in sustaining operational readiness, as their time and service directly strengthen the mission and the force they support. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 08:00
    Photo ID: 9463552
    VIRIN: 251107-N-OV429-1014
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
