Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Nov. Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251107-N-OV429-1012 NEWPORT, R.I. (Nov. 7, 2025) Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Hospitalman Apprentice Josnel Felicien, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a letter of appreciation during an awards presentation on board NMRTC New England, Nov. 7 2025. The letter, signed by Rear Adm/ Darryl Walker, thanked Felicien for his contributions to the 2025 Newport Navy Ball while serving as a volunteer photographer. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).