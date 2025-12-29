Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Nov. Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251107-N-OV429-1010 NEWPORT, R.I. (Nov. 7, 2025) Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Hospitalman Apprentice Brandon Jordan, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a letter of commendation during an awards presentation on board NMRTC New England, Nov. 7 2025. Jordan was presented this letter for his selection as NMRTC New England's, Bluejacket of the Quarter, for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)