Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Nov. Awards Ceremony

251107-N-OV429-1011 NEWPORT, R.I. (Nov. 7, 2025) Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nigel Hollis, assigned to NMRTC New England, with a letter of appreciation during an awards presentation on board NMRTC New England, Nov. 7 2025. The letter, signed by Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, thanked Hollis for her contributions to the 2025 Newport Navy Ball while serving as committee treasurer. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)