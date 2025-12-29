Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts Nov. Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251107-N-OV429-1013 NEWPORT, R.I. (Nov. 7, 2025) Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents Dr. Heidi Fowler, Psychiatrist with NMRTC New England, with a letter of commendation for being selected as Senior Civilian of the Year, Fiscal Year 2025 during an awards presentation on board NMRTC New England, Nov. 7, 2025. The Civilian of the Year program recognizes and rewards civilian staff in the command for their dedication, leadership, and sustained superior performance in support of the command's mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).