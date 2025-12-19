Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 26-A Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paola Ocasio Adorno, Airman Leadership graduate, middle, is awarded the John L. Levitow Award from Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Eckert, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, left, and Retired Chief Master Sgt. Richard McElderry, right, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-A at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2025. The John L. Levitow Award is awarded to the student for excellence in academics, leadership and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)