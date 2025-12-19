Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 26-A Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julia Fairley, Airman Leadership graduate, middle, is awarded the Commandant Award from Master Sgt. Cecilia Ayon, Airman Leadership School commandant, left, and Master Sgt. Christopher Stafford, Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1257 president, right, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-A at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2025. The Commandant Award is awarded to the student who made the most significant contributions to class success, and is nominated by their peers, and selected by a board panel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)