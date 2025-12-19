(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 26-A Graduation [Image 6 of 8]

    Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 26-A Graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cheyenne Thomas, Airman Leadership graduate, right, is awarded the Distinguished Graduate Award from Master Sgt. Gregory Saxon, Holloman Top III president, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-A at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2025. The Distinguished Graduate Award is given to the top academic performers of the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 17:32
    VIRIN: 251218-F-AS732-1051
