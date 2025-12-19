Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 26-A Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elliot Poux, Airman Leadership graduate, right, is awarded the Distinguished Graduate Award from Master Sgt. Gregory Saxon, Holloman Top III president, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-A at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2025. The Distinguished Graduate Award is given to the top academic performers of the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)