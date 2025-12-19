Airmen in Chappie Flight accept the Honor Flight award during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-A at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2025. The Honor Flight is awarded to the ALD flight that demonstrates the highest levels of professionalism, motivation, and fitness standards throughout the ALS course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9463165
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-AS732-1052
|Resolution:
|3013x1695
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 26-A Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.