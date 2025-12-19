Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 26-A Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen in Chappie Flight accept the Honor Flight award during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-A at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2025. The Honor Flight is awarded to the ALD flight that demonstrates the highest levels of professionalism, motivation, and fitness standards throughout the ALS course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)