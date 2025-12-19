Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 26-A Graduation

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jade Archuleta, Airman Leadership graduate, right, is awarded the Academic Achievement Award from Mrs. Lainey Cooper during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-A at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2025. The Academic Achievement Award is presented to the student with the highest academic standing throughout the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
12.18.2025
12.29.2025
|9463159
|251218-F-AS732-1046
|2399x1599
|1.42 MB
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|4
|0
