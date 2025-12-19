552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Andrew Babiarz, Jocelyn Babiarz, and Cara Combs assist dining facility staff in serving meals during the Christmas lunch hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing at the Vanwey Dining Facility on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 25, 2025. Senior leaders and family members volunteered to support Airmen, families, and retirees during the holiday.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)