    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch [Image 6 of 8]

    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Garrett Cole 

    552nd Air Control Wing

    Airmen and civilians receive a holiday meal during the Christmas lunch hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing at the Vanwey Dining Facility on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 25, 2025. The annual event provided a festive dinner and an opportunity for the Tinker community to come together during the holiday season.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9460446
    VIRIN: 251225-F-PL960-1038
    Resolution: 4625x3469
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch [Image 8 of 8], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    552nd ACW
    America's Wing
    552nd ACG
    552nd OG
    552nd MXG
    552nd TRG

