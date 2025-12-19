552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch

Airmen and civilians receive a holiday meal during the Christmas lunch hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing at the Vanwey Dining Facility on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 25, 2025. The annual event provided a festive dinner and an opportunity for the Tinker community to come together during the holiday season.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 13:21
|Photo ID:
|9460446
|VIRIN:
|251225-F-PL960-1038
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
