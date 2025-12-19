(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch

    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Garrett Cole 

    552nd Air Control Wing

    Guests enjoy a holiday meal during the Christmas lunch hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing at the Vanwey Dining Facility on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 25, 2025. The event brought together Airmen, retirees, and family members to celebrate the holiday season in a welcoming community setting.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9460444
    VIRIN: 251225-F-PL960-1035
    Resolution: 4676x3507
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch, by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    552nd ACW
    America's Wing
    552nd ACG
    552nd OG
    552nd MXG
    552nd TRG

