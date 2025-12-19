Guests enjoy a holiday meal during the Christmas lunch hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing at the Vanwey Dining Facility on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 25, 2025. The event brought together Airmen, retirees, and family members to celebrate the holiday season in a welcoming community setting.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 13:21
|Photo ID:
|9460444
|VIRIN:
|251225-F-PL960-1035
|Resolution:
|4676x3507
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch [Image 8 of 8], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.