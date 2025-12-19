552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests enjoy a holiday meal during the Christmas lunch hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing at the Vanwey Dining Facility on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 25, 2025. The event brought together Airmen, retirees, and family members to celebrate the holiday season in a welcoming community setting.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)