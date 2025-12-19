552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen, retirees, and family members line up for a holiday meal during the Christmas lunch hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing at the Vanwey Dining Facility on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 25, 2025. The annual event offered the Tinker community an opportunity to come together and celebrate the holiday season.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)