552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brad Combs, 552nd Air Control Group deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Diemer, senior enlisted leader of the 552nd Air Control Group, serve holiday meals during the Christmas lunch hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing at the Vanwey Dining Facility on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 25, 2025. Senior leaders volunteered alongside dining facility staff to support Airmen, families, and retirees during the holiday.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)