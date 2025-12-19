(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Garrett Cole 

    552nd Air Control Wing

    Col. Brad Combs, 552nd Air Control Group deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Diemer, senior enlisted leader of the 552nd Air Control Group, serve holiday meals during the Christmas lunch hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing at the Vanwey Dining Facility on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 25, 2025. Senior leaders volunteered alongside dining facility staff to support Airmen, families, and retirees during the holiday.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9460447
    VIRIN: 251225-F-PL960-1042
    Resolution: 4319x3239
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch [Image 8 of 8], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch
    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch
    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch
    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch
    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch
    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch
    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch
    552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery