552nd Air Control Wing host Christmas Lunch

Mrs. Quionnes Carroll, wife of Col. Kendrick Carroll, 552nd Air Control Wing commander, stands with members of the Florio family during the Christmas lunch hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing at the Vanwey Dining Facility on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 25, 2025. The event welcomed families from across the installation to celebrate the holiday season through food and fellowship.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)