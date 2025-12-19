U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pour concrete during a rapid airfield damage repair exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. RADR training ensures Airmen are prepared to respond to a damaged flight line and restore it so aircraft can launch with minimal delay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 04:02
|Photo ID:
|9460361
|VIRIN:
|251120-Z-YH622-2070
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.