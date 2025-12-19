386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Foster Zelaya, left, and Senior Airman John Schmenk, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment craftsmen, spray water to wet concrete during a rapid airfield damage repair exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. RADR training prepares Airmen to rapidly restore damaged flight lines and maintain continuous air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)