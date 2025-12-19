386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Worton, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment craftsman, serves as a signal rigger, prepares heavy loads for lifting and guides the equipment operator during the move during the demolition of a concrete slab as part of a rapid airfield damage repair exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. RADR training prepares Airmen to quickly restore damaged flightlines and sustain continuous air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)