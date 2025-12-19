386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Worton, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment craftsman, lays gravel as a subbase during a rapid airfield damage repair exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. RADR training ensures Airmen are prepared to respond to a damaged flight line and restore it so aircraft can launch at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)