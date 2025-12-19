386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron repair a simulated section of the flight line during a rapid airfield damage repair exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. RADR training enables Airmen to quickly restore damaged flight lines and maintain continuous air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)