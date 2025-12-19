(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Training [Image 3 of 7]

    386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron repair a simulated section of the flight line during a rapid airfield damage repair exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. RADR training enables Airmen to quickly restore damaged flight lines and maintain continuous air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 04:02
    VIRIN: 251119-Z-YH622-1162
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, RADR, Civil Engineering, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing

