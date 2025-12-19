386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dawson Wojciuk, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment craftsman, sprays water during a rapid airfield damage repair exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. RADR training ensures Airmen are ready to respond to a damaged flight line and restore it so aircraft can launch at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 04:02
|Photo ID:
|9460359
|VIRIN:
|251120-Z-YH622-2018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
