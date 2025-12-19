2025 Toledo Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bill Stein, an aerial acrobat performer, conducts an aerial demonstration during the Toledo Air Show at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, May 11, 2025. The air show featured multiple aerial performers and static displays, showcasing the history of aviation, and the airpower the U.S. Air Force brings to the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Kregg York)