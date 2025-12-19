2025 Toledo Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Redline Airshows performs with their RV-8 aircraft during the Toledo Air show at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, May 11, 2025. Air demonstrations and trade shows provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action and meet the service members who fly and maintain the equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Kregg York)