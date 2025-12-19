2025 Toledo Air Show

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform during the Toledo Air Show at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, May 10, 2025. The demonstration team performs precision aerial maneuvers, showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and high performance aircraft to people throughout the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Kregg York)
|05.10.2025
|12.23.2025 17:54
|9459711
|250510-Z-HS920-2609
|6653x4435
|3.48 MB
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|1
|2
