    2025 Toledo Air Show [Image 47 of 60]

    2025 Toledo Air Show

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform during the Toledo Air Show at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, May 10, 2025. The demonstration team performs precision aerial maneuvers, showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and high performance aircraft to people throughout the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Kregg York)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 17:54
    Photo ID: 9459712
    VIRIN: 250510-Z-HS920-2620
    Resolution: 6376x4251
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Toledo Air Show [Image 60 of 60], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airpower
    Toledo
    Aviation
    Air Show
    arobatics

