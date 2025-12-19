2025 Toledo Air Show

Spectators watch as an F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, performs during the Toledo Air Show at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, May 11, 2025. Air demonstrations and trade shows provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action and meet the service members who fly and maintain the equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Kregg York)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9459718
|VIRIN:
|250511-Z-HS920-2997
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
