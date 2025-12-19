2025 Toledo Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators wave to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” as they begin their performance during the Toledo Air Show at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, May 11, 2025. The demonstration team performs precision aerial maneuvers, showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and high performance aircraft to people throughout the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Kregg York)