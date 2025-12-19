21st AF and USAFEC command team visits Team Little Rock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, coins Airman 1st Class Michael Cerezo, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron driver, during an immersion at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 11, 2025. The Twenty-First Air Force and USAFEC are the preeminent authority for expeditionary operations and supports Air Mobility Command’s worldwide mission of providing Rapid Global Mobility to America’s armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)