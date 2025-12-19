21st AF and USAFEC command team visits Team Little Rock

U.S. Air Force Master. Sgt. Kyle Klundt, 714th Training Squadron loadmaster, briefs Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, on the capabilities of a Consolidated Fuselage Trainer at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 11, 2025. The device is designed to simulate the rear cabin section of a C-130 aircraft and provide more realistic training to the Air Force’s loadmasters to ensure rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 12:06
|Photo ID:
|9457199
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-HO957-1218
|Resolution:
|5594x3729
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
