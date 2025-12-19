21st AF and USAFEC command team visits Team Little Rock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master. Sgt. Kyle Klundt, 714th Training Squadron loadmaster, briefs Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, on the capabilities of a Consolidated Fuselage Trainer at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 11, 2025. The device is designed to simulate the rear cabin section of a C-130 aircraft and provide more realistic training to the Air Force’s loadmasters to ensure rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)