21st AF and USAFEC command team visits Team Little Rock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command team and 19th Airlift Wing leadership depart Camp Warlord at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 11, 2025. Camp Warlord is a combat skills training area, which aims to prepare Airmen for deployments to austere, contested environments, chemical warfare defense, and enhances force survivability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)