21st AF and USAFEC command team visits Team Little Rock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, greets a Team Little Rock member at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 11, 2025. The command team gained firsthand knowledge into the development, mission capabilities and initiatives of the installation to ensure readiness across the warfighting spectrum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)