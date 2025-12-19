U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, greets a Team Little Rock member at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 11, 2025. The command team gained firsthand knowledge into the development, mission capabilities and initiatives of the installation to ensure readiness across the warfighting spectrum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 12:06
|Photo ID:
|9457198
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-HO957-1164
|Resolution:
|5034x3356
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st AF and USAFEC command team visits Team Little Rock [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.