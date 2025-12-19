21st AF and USAFEC command team visits Team Little Rock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, tours a Consolidated Fuselage Trainer at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 11, 2025. The training device is used to deliver training to loadmaster personnel on how to properly load, unload and balance cargo, cargo ramp and door operations, along with other routine and emergency procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)