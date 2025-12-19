(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st AF and USAFEC command team visits Team Little Rock [Image 1 of 6]

    21st AF and USAFEC command team visits Team Little Rock

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, Twenty-First Air Force and USAFEC command chief, are briefed on the Warrior Airmen Readiness (WAR) Center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 11, 2025. The WAR Center is a week-long training course that aims to provide a basic combat skills refresher and foster a warrior mentality through immersive exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 12:06
    Photo ID: 9457196
    VIRIN: 251211-F-HO957-1150
    Resolution: 4724x3149
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 21st AF and USAFEC command team visits Team Little Rock [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Little Rock
    USAFEC
    19AW
    Herk Nation
    21st Air Force

