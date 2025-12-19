21st AF and USAFEC command team visits Team Little Rock

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, Twenty-First Air Force and USAFEC command chief, are briefed on the Warrior Airmen Readiness (WAR) Center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 11, 2025. The WAR Center is a week-long training course that aims to provide a basic combat skills refresher and foster a warrior mentality through immersive exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
