U.S. Air Force Maj. General Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, receives a counter unmanned aerial system capability briefing from U.S. Air Force Capt. Patrick Morin-Plante, 621st Contingency Response Wing executive officer, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2025 during an immersion tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. This immersion tour showcased how the 621st CRW employs expertise and technology to achieve global access to contested areas, providing the joint force with rapid worldwide contingency response and humanitarian relief operations capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)