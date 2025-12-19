U.S. Air Force Maj. General Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, receives a counter unmanned aerial system capability briefing from U.S. Air Force Capt. Patrick Morin-Plante, 621st Contingency Response Wing executive officer, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2025 during an immersion tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. This immersion tour showcased how the 621st CRW employs expertise and technology to achieve global access to contested areas, providing the joint force with rapid worldwide contingency response and humanitarian relief operations capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9457024
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-FM551-2074
|Resolution:
|7340x4893
|Size:
|14.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Air Force & U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.