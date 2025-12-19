(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Air Force & U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st Air Force &amp; U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. General Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, receives a counter unmanned aerial system capability briefing from U.S. Air Force Capt. Patrick Morin-Plante, 621st Contingency Response Wing executive officer, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2025 during an immersion tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. This immersion tour showcased how the 621st CRW employs expertise and technology to achieve global access to contested areas, providing the joint force with rapid worldwide contingency response and humanitarian relief operations capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 10:16
    Photo ID: 9457024
    VIRIN: 251002-F-FM551-2074
    Resolution: 7340x4893
    Size: 14.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Air Force & U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st Air Force &amp; U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW
    21st Air Force &amp; U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW
    21st Air Force &amp; U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW
    21st Air Force &amp; U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW
    21st Air Force &amp; U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW
    21st Air Force &amp; U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW
    21st Air Force &amp; U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21stAF, 621st CRW, CR, JBMDL, EC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery