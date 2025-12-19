Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. General Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, receives a briefing about contingency response teams from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Dynan, 621st Contingency Response Squadron CRT team chief, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2025 during an immersion tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. The visit allowed Cole to interact with Airmen and leadership, provide recognition for their work and discuss challenges, strategic vision, and operational accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)