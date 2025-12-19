U.S. Air Force Maj. General Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, receives a briefing from U.S. Air Force Col. John Foy, 621st Contingency Response Group commander, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2025 during an immersion tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. This immersion enabled Cole to engage with the Warrior Airmen of a myriad of career fields that bring unique capabilities to enable global contingency response and access to austere, contested locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9457019
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-FM551-1371
|Resolution:
|6762x4508
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Air Force & U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.