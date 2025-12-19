U.S. Air Force Maj. General Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, receives a briefing from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lucas Woods, 621st Contingency Response Squadron flight chief, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2025 during an immersion tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. This immersion tour highlighted how Warrior Airmen from a myriad of career fields bring unique skills to the unit, acting as a force multiplier to enable rapid contingency response capabilities globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9457023
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-FM551-1990
|Resolution:
|7198x4799
|Size:
|12.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
