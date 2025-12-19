(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st Air Force & U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW [Image 6 of 7]

    21st Air Force &amp; U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. General Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, receives a briefing from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lucas Woods, 621st Contingency Response Squadron flight chief, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2025 during an immersion tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. This immersion tour highlighted how Warrior Airmen from a myriad of career fields bring unique skills to the unit, acting as a force multiplier to enable rapid contingency response capabilities globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 10:16
    Photo ID: 9457023
    VIRIN: 251002-F-FM551-1990
    Resolution: 7198x4799
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Air Force & U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits 621st CRW [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

