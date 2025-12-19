U.S. Air Force Maj. General Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, receives a legacy 21st AF plaque from U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Ballinger, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2025, during an immersion tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. The immersion allowed leadership to discuss current operations, and their vision for the future to ensure enduring rapid crisis response capabilities in evolving battle spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9457020
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-FM551-1218
|Resolution:
|7113x4742
|Size:
|14.45 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
