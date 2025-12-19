Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. General Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, receives a legacy 21st AF plaque from U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Ballinger, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2025, during an immersion tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. The immersion allowed leadership to discuss current operations, and their vision for the future to ensure enduring rapid crisis response capabilities in evolving battle spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)